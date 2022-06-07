Kochi, Jun 7 (PTI) The Kerala High Court on Tuesday rejected a plea challenging the removal of ADGP S Sreejith, who was supervising the investigation in the 2017 actress assault case in which actor Dileep is an accused, as the crime branch chief.

A division bench of Chief Justice S Manikumar and Justice Shaji P Chaly said it was an administrative decision of the government and the court was not going to interfere in that.

The removal of Sreejith as head of the crime branch was challenged in the High Court by the Kerala State Board of International Human Rights Council which had alleged that the officer was transferred in order to safeguard the real perpetrators of the crime.

The petitioner organisation had also contended that the officer was not even allowed to complete his two-year tenure before he was transferred.

The actress-victim, who has worked in Tamil, Telugu and Malayalam films, was abducted and allegedly molested in her car for two hours by some persons who had forced their way into the vehicle on the night of February 17, 2017 and later escaped in a busy area. The entire act was filmed by those persons to blackmail the actress.

There are 10 accused in the 2017 case and police have arrested seven. Dileep was arrested subsequently and released on bail.

