Kochi (Kerala) [India], February 17 (ANI): The international buyer-seller meet "TRADEX KERALA 2026," organised by the State Industries Department, is to open avenues for products from the state's micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) in global markets.

The two-day event, concluding on February 18, 2026, has attracted around 30 buyers from more than 20 foreign countries. More than 400 MSME entrepreneurs from Kerala are showcasing a diverse range of products,

This is the first time the Industries Department is organising a program that opens global market opportunities for small entrepreneurs.

TRADEX KERALA 2026 is being conducted under the joint auspices of the Directorate of Industries and Commerce and the Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO).

The meet aims to provide opportunities for Kerala's unique agricultural products, spices, tea, coffee, home furnishing and interior items, coir, handicrafts, textiles, electrical and electronics, rubber, and PVC products to reach the global market directly, without intermediaries.

The event was inaugurated by the Minister for Industries and Coir, P Rajeev, at Le Meridien Hotel in Kochi.

Speaking to ANI, he said, "This is the first TradeX organised by the Government of Kerala. This is an opportunity to showcase the potential of the MSME sector to the world and also [an] opportunity to showcase the niche products from the traditional sectors to the world market. This is a continuation of the program initiated by the Government of Kerala as "Year of Enterprises."

Now, more than 4 lakh new enterprises have been established during this period. We are trying to strengthen the market for these MSMEs. That is why we have decided to organise this TradeX Kerala."

Several dignitaries attended the event, including Ajitha Nandakumar, Maradu Municipality Chairperson; APM Mohammed Haneesh IAS, Industries Department Additional Chief Secretary; P Vishnuraj IAS, Director of Industries and Commerce; Gurkaran Singh Bains, Customs Commissioner; Keshavendra Kumar IAS, Joint Secretary of MSME; D Sridhar ITS, Additional Director General of Foreign Trade; Priyanka G IAS, Ernakulam District Collector; Annie Jul Thomas IAS, Coir Development Director; and P Gopalakrishnan, Regional Chairman of the Federation of Indian Export Organizations (FIEO).

TRADEX KERAA 2026 is being organised as part of the Kerala Brand (Nanma) initiative. The global meet aims to offer producers greater opportunities in international markets through the Kerala Brand, which recognises the quality, ethical standards, and sustainability of the state's products and services.

A key feature of TRADEX KERALA 2026 is that women entrepreneurs, along with others, can engage directly with foreign traders. As part of the event, technical service providers have been arranged to offer guidance on business-to-business interactions, product branding, packaging, export standards, and documentation. (ANI)

