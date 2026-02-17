Dhaka, February 17: Following a landslide victory in the 13th parliamentary elections, Prime Minister Tarique Rahman was sworn in on Tuesday, February 17, 2026, unveiling a 50-member cabinet that marks a significant shift in Bangladesh's political landscape. Among the high-profile appointments, veteran politician and lawyer Nitai Roy Chowdhury has emerged as a focal point of international interest. As the lone Hindu minister in the newly formed government, Chowdhury’s induction is seen as a strategic move by the Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) to signal inclusivity and address the concerns of religious minorities in a post-transition era.

The swearing-in ceremony, held at the South Plaza of the Parliament complex, saw Tarique Rahman take the oath as the first elected male Prime Minister of Bangladesh in 35 years. The new administration comprises 25 full ministers, 24 state ministers, and three technocrats. While the cabinet features many "new faces," Chowdhury represents a bridge of experience, having served in ministerial capacities decades ago. His appointment comes at a time of heightened scrutiny regarding the safety and representation of Hindus, who make up approximately eight percent of the nation's population. Bangladesh Government Formation 2026: BNP Leader Tarique Rahman To Take Oath As New Prime Minister Today.

Who is Nitai Roy Chowdhury?

Born on January 7, 1949, in the Hatbaria village of Magura district, Nitai Roy Chowdhury is a seasoned legal professional and a political strategist who has spent over four decades in public life. A graduate of the University of Dhaka, he began his journey as a student activist with the Chhatra Union before establishing a successful legal career. He rose to prominence as a senior lawyer, often representing top BNP leaders in high-profile legal battles, which solidified his position as a trusted advisor within the party's inner circle.

Chowdhury is currently a Vice Chairman of the Central Committee of the BNP and a member of its highest policy-making standing committee. In the recent February 12 elections, he secured a decisive victory from the Magura-2 constituency, polling 1,47,896 votes and defeating a candidate from the Bangladesh Jamaat-e-Islami. His political lineage continues through his family; his daughter, Advocate Nipun Roy Chowdhury, is also a prominent BNP leader and is married to the son of another veteran Hindu leader, Goyeshwar Chandra Roy. Who Is Tarique Rahman and What Is His ‘Plan’ for a ‘Safe Bangladesh’?

A Career Spanning Multiple Eras

This is not Chowdhury’s first time holding a ministerial portfolio. He first entered Parliament in 1988 on a Jatiya Party ticket during the Ershad administration, where he served as the Minister for Youth and Sports. He also held roles as a State Minister in the Ministries of Education and Law. After the fall of the Ershad government, he joined the BNP and remained a steadfast loyalist during the party's nearly two decades in opposition.

His return to the cabinet in 2026 as a full minister is viewed as a reward for his long-term loyalty and his role as a key strategist during the recent "student-public uprising" that led to the collapse of the previous Awami League administration. Alongside him, Dipen Dewan Chakma, a Buddhist leader, was also inducted as a full minister, making them the two primary minority representatives in the Tarique Rahman government.

Minority Representation and Global Outlook

The inclusion of Chowdhury is being closely watched by the international community, particularly India. On the day of the inauguration, Indian Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla met with Prime Minister Tarique Rahman to hand over a letter from PM Narendra Modi, signaling a desire for continued bilateral cooperation.

While the BNP’s absolute majority, winning 209 of the 300 parliamentary seats, gives it a clear mandate, the presence of leaders like Chowdhury is intended to reassure both domestic and international observers of the government’s commitment to religious freedom. Observers suggest that Chowdhury’s primary challenge will be to translate his symbolic presence into tangible policy measures that ensure the security and land rights of the Hindu community across Bangladesh.

