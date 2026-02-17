Mumbai, February 17: As millions of Muslims worldwide look to the evening sky this week, Google has launched a new interactive "Search Crescent Moon" game to commemorate the start of Ramadan 2026. Rolled out on Tuesday, February 17, the digital experience allows users to participate in a virtual moon sighting, reflecting the age-old tradition that determines the beginning of the Islamic holy month. The game appears as a special feature within Google Search, greeting users who look up queries related to "Ramadan" or "Ramzan."

The interactive feature is designed to be both educational and engaging, bridging traditional practices with modern technology. Upon clicking a dedicated icon on the search results page, often depicted alongside traditional symbols like dates and a water pot, users are presented with a telescope-style interface. The objective is to scan a whimsical, animated night sky to find the elusive crescent moon, hidden among stars, planets, and cultural motifs like lanterns and astronomers. Ramadan 2026 Moon Sighting in Saudi Arabia Final Update: Crescent Sighted, First Roza on February 18.

Ramadan Kareem 2026 Google Doodle

(Photo Credits: Google)

Gameplay and Interactive Features

The "Search Crescent Moon" game is accessible across both mobile and desktop platforms. Once the telescope is moved across the screen, players navigate through a series of floating objects including asteroids, satellites, and various festive decorations. The challenge mimics the real-world anticipation of searching for the hilal (new crescent), which remains a central event for Muslim communities determining the first day of fasting.

When a player successfully locates the crescent moon, the screen transforms with a celebratory animation. A traditional Ramadan lamp descends, and a "Ramadan Kareem" greeting appears, wishing the user and their loved ones a blessed month. The experience is designed to be shareable, allowing users to send their "successful sighting" to friends and family via social media. Ramadan 2026 Start Date: List of Countries Announcing Ramzan Moon Sighting Results Today.

Context: Determining the Start of Ramadan

The release of the game coincides with official moon sighting efforts in the physical world. For 2026, the start of Ramadan hinges on observations made on the evening of February 17. Because the Islamic calendar is lunar, months last either 29 or 30 days depending on when the new moon is visible to the naked eye or through astronomical equipment.

If the crescent is sighted on Tuesday evening, Ramadan begins on Wednesday, February 18. If it is not sighted, the month of Shaban will complete 30 days, and the first day of fasting will fall on Thursday, February 19. While countries like Saudi Arabia and the UAE are among the first to look for the moon, South Asian nations including India, Pakistan, and Bangladesh typically observe the start of the holy month a day later.

Doodles: Google's Tradition of Cultural Recognition

This interactive game follows Google’s long-standing tradition of using its platform to highlight global cultural and religious milestones. By integrating a gamified element into the search engine, the company aims to foster a sense of shared community and awareness. In addition to the game, Google has also updated its search panels to provide localized prayer times, Suhoor (pre-dawn meal), and Iftar (fast-breaking meal) schedules to assist those observing the fast.

The holy month is a period of deep spiritual reflection, self-discipline, and charity for over 1.9 billion Muslims globally. Throughout the month, observers abstain from food and water from dawn until sunset, focusing on prayer and acts of kindness.

