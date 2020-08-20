Idukki (Kerala) [India], Aug 20 (ANI): The death toll in the Rajamala landslide rose to 65 on Thursday after three more bodies were found in a search operation using radar system in Kerala's Idukki, the district information office said.

The deceased have been identified as Kaushika (15), Shivarajini (15) and Muthulakshmi (26).

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Tweets Video of Mahindra Thar, Provided by His MPLADS Fund, Bringing Medical Care at Doorsteps of Tribals in Wayanad’s Noolpuzha.

"The bodies of Kaushika (15), Shivarajini (15) and Muthulakshmi (26) were found today (in the 14th day of search operations). The search was carried out using the radar system today as well. Search will continue on tomorrow," district office said.

"Five dead bodies are yet to be recovered," the office added.

Also Read | Pakistan Threatens India With Nuclear War, Minister Sheikh Rasheed Says ‘We Can Drop Atom Bombs Up To Assam Without Harming Muslims’.

The incident occurred in Idukki district on August 7.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswami on Wednesday announced an ex-gratia of Rs 3 lakh each to the kin of deceased in Rajamala landslide.

Financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh each was also announced for the severely injured people in the landslide.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said the government will ensure the rehabilitation of the families affected in the landslide.

While Vijayan had announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakhs to kin of the deceased, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakhs each from Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF). (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)