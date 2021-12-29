Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 29 (PTI) Kerala on Wednesday logged 2,846 new COVID-19 infections and 211 deaths, which took the caseload to 52,30,249 and the fatalities to 47,277 till date.

Of the 211 deaths, 12 were recorded over the last few days and 199 designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court.

With 2,576 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries reached 51,73,656 and the active cases dropped to 20,456, the release said.

As many as 69,852 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 526 fresh cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (507) and Kozhikode (348).

Of the new cases, 27 were health workers, 20 from outside the State and 2,678 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 121.

There are currently 1,12,284 people under surveillance in various districts, of whom 1,08,593 are in home or institutional quarantine and 3,691 in hospitals, the release said.

