Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala [India], November 14 (ANI): Kerala on Sunday reported 5,848 new COVID-19 cases and 46 deaths, informed the state's health department.

The state presently has 67,185 active cases of COVID-19.

With 7,228 new recoveries reported in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 49,57,509.

The death toll in the state stands at 35,750. As many as 362 people infected with the virus were hospitalized today.

To detect the presence of the virus in the population, 63,463 samples were tested for the virus during the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, the Sabarimala temple will reopen from November 15 for Makar Sankranti. As Sabarimala reopens for the Mandala-Makaravilakku (Makar Sankranti) festival, Kerala health minister Veena George had said that the department has made elaborate arrangements for pilgrims in order to combat the possible spread of COVID-19.

The hill shrine of Sabarimala will be opened for Mandala-Makaravilakku, which last for two months, on Monday evening and the public will be allowed for obeisance from Tuesday.

The temple will remain open till December 26 for Mandalapooja.

The temple will again be opened on December 30 and darshan will be allowed till January 20, 2022 for Makaravilakku festival.

Health Minister said that all health services have been put in place by preparing an action plan in October. (ANI)

