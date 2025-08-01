Kannur (Kerala) [India], August 1 (ANI): Madayipara in Kerala's Kannur and a storehouse of biodiversity, has transformed into a mesmerising carpet of deep blue flowers as the heavy rains of the Malayalam month of Karkadakam sweep through the region. The vibrant blooms of Utricularia, along with the white flower heads of Eriocaulon and Rhamphicarpa, have painted the entire plateau in stunning shades of blue, violet, and white.

Every year, the top of this ancient and serene laterite plateau in Kannur attracts numerous tourists and research students who come to observe and study its rich biodiversity. Madayipara is also a favoured spot for migratory birds, adding to its allure for nature enthusiasts. Boasting around 300 different plant species, Madayipara becomes a floral treasure trove during Onam, with children travelling long distances to collect native flowers.

The annual deep blue bloom of Madayipara is a natural wonder that underscores the region's ecological richness. While it continues to draw admiration from visitors, there is a growing need for conservation efforts to protect this unique landscape from environmental degradation.

On July 8, Kerala Tourism Minister PA Mohammed Riyas said the state government will go ahead with its action plan to support newcomers, especially women, to the tourism sector, aligning with the vision of inclusive and sustainable development of tourism. The Minister delivered the inaugural address at the state-level consultation workshop, aiming to develop a Gender Inclusive and Women-Friendly Tourism Policy as part of the women-friendly tourism initiative here.

The Department of Tourism organised the workshop in collaboration with Kerala Responsible Tourism (RT) Mission Society and UN Women India. In her keynote address, Kanta Singh, Country Representative, UN Women, India, said Kerala has been showing the way for the country in many things, and it is a privilege to partner with the state government and the RT project to do more for women in the tourism sector.

K Rupeshkumar, CEO, Kerala RT Mission Society, in his presentation of a framework for Gender Responsive Tourism Policy, said the upcoming policy will lay down guidelines for implementation, monitoring and evaluation of gender inclusive practices.

"The major objectives of the policy include fostering women's participation in the tourism industry, ensuring safety and security and women's empowerment," he said.

The Gender Inclusive Tourism Policy will include stakeholders like tourism entrepreneurs, tour operators, hotels, local communities, tourists from diverse backgrounds, especially women.

Earlier in June, the Odapoo, a unique flower, attracted numerous visitors to Kerala's annual 28-day Kottiyoor festival held in Kannur. The special flower is only found in Kottiyoor during the festival season and it is given by people to their relatives to symbolise sharing their joy and blessings after people visit the Kottiyoor temple.

The Otapoovu, or Odappu flower, is made from bamboo pieces, and people buy the flowers to hang them up on their homes for over a year. (ANI)

