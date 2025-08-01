New Delhi, August 1: Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the Rajya Sabha, dashed off a letter to Deputy Chairman Harivansh Narayan Singh on Friday, flagging the "shocking entry" of CISF personnel into the House and also raising an alarm over the "objectionable" practice. Congress President Kharge said that he was writing on behalf of all the Opposition parties and claimed that the members were "astonished and appalled" over the entry of CISF, a part of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), entering the Parliament with a "motive to control" the conduct of the House.

“We are astonished and shocked at the manner in which the CISF personnel are made to run into the Well of the House when the members are exercising their democratic right of protest,” LoP Kharge wrote in the letter. He professed that the CISF trooped into the House for the second-consecutive day on Friday and cautioned the government against such objectionable conduct. “We saw this yesterday and we saw this today as well. Has our Parliament been reduced to such a level? This is most objectionable and we condemn it unequivocally,” Kharge further wrote. ‘Operation Sindoor’ Debate in Rajya Sabha: JP Nadda Apologises to Mallikarjun Kharge, Takes Back His Words (Watch Video).

He added, “We expect that in future the CISF personnel will not come trooping into the Well of the House, when the Members of Parliament are raising important issues of public concern.” Congress General Secretary and Communications incharge Jairam Ramesh shared party chief Kharge’s letter and insinuated that "takeover of the chamber by CISF personnel" was in the works. “After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the Council of States by the personnel of the CISF,” he wrote in a post on X. Mallikarjun Kharge to Open Debate for Congress on Op Sindoor in Rajya Sabha Tomorrow.

‘Shocked to See CISF Trooping Into the House'

After the sudden and unprecedented resignation of the Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, we are now seeing the takeover of the chamber of the Council of States by the personnel of the CISF. The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha has just written to the Deputy Chairman, Rajya… pic.twitter.com/58cidFxp79 — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) August 1, 2025

“The Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha has just written to the Deputy Chairman, Rajya Sabha on this shocking development,” he further said. Notably, both Houses of Parliament have been witnessing repeated disruptions over the Pahalgam terror attack, 'Operation Sindoor' and the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Bihar. Though the two Houses witnessed marathon debate on the Pahalgam attack and 'Operation Sindoor', this week, however, any agreement on SIR discussions remains elusive for now.

