Kozhikode (Kerala) [India], March 8 (ANI): A 28-year-old man died on Saturday after swallowing a packet of MDMA while trying to evade police in Kerala's Kozhikode district, officials said.

The deceased has been identified as Shanid, a native of Maikavu near Thamarassery, police said.

According to officials, police received a tip-off and reached the location where Shanid was allegedly using drugs on Friday. Upon seeing the police, he swallowed a packet of MDMA and later admitted to officers that he had ingested the drug.

He was first taken to Thamarassery Taluk Hospital and later shifted to Kozhikode Medical College, where doctors detected plastic packets in his stomach and recommended major surgery.

Kozhikode Rural SP said that Shanid refused to undergo the surgery, and when police contacted his father, he also denied consent for the procedure.

Shanid passed away at 11 am on Saturday at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital.

The Thamarassery police have registered a case against him for drug trafficking, officials added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

