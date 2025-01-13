Thrissur (Kerala), Jan 13 (PTI) A man from Kerala, employed by the Russian Military Support Service, has reportedly been killed, one of his relatives claimed on Monday.

Binil T B, an electrician from Thrissur, has died, his relative Saneesh told reporters.

However, there was no official confirmation. Multiple state government agencies have also said they have not received any official information.

The news comes amidst efforts to repatriate Binil and his cousin-in-law, Jain T K, who were stranded in the Russia-Ukraine war zone.

Speaking to the media, Saneesh said: "The Indian Embassy in Moscow informed us about his death. After hearing this news, Joicy (Binil's wife) is in shock."

He claimed the officials had received this information from the Russian Army.

Joicy John, a resident of Kurancheri near Wadakkanchery in Thrissur district, has been appealing to the authorities to bring Binil and Jain back home.

Binil (32) and Jain (27) are ITI mechanical diploma holders and had gone to Russia on April 4, hoping to work as electricians and plumbers.

However, upon arrival, their Indian passports were confiscated, and they were subsequently deployed to the war zone as part of the Russian Military Support Service, according to relatives.

Stranded somewhere in a war-torn region of Ukraine now under Russian control, Binil and Jain lost their mobile phones and other valuables, further compounding their hardships, and have been seeking help from authorities for their return, their relatives said.

The two travelled to Russia on private visas, facilitated by a relative already serving in the Russian Army. However, that relative was among several Indians discharged by Moscow earlier this year following intervention by the Indian government.

Jain has also sustained injuries and was undergoing treatment in Moscow, relatives added.

Binil had informed the family that he and his companion were assigned to front-line service in the war front.

