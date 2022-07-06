Thiruvananthapuram, Jul 6 (PTI) Kerala Minister Saji Cheriyan on Wednesday announced his resignation amidst mounting criticism from various quarters, including the Opposition, over his controversial remarks against the Constitution recently.

Cheriyan -- a senior CPI(M) leader who holds Cultural Affairs and Fisheries portfolios in the cabinet -- met media persons at the Chief Minister's Office and announced that he has handed over his resignation to the Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

Amid Opposition calls for his sacking, Cheriyan said it was his independent decision to quit as minister.

He insisted that it was never his intention to disrespect the Constitution for which he has the highest regard and respect.

