Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 31 (ANI): The joyous occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr was celebrated with fervor and devotion at the Chandrasekharan Nair Stadium in the state capital. Thousands of people gathered early this morning to offer their prayers in unison.

The atmosphere was filled with spiritual harmony as the faithful, clad in festive attire, marked the end of the holy month of Ramadan with prayers, goodwill, and a renewed sense of community.

The morning air was filled with the sounds of the adhan as Muslims from across the city came together to offer the special Eid namaz, marking the culmination of the month-long fasting period of Ramadan.

The prayers began promptly at 7 AM, with a large turnout of men, women, and children who had gathered in solidarity to observe the important religious ritual.

As the imam led the congregation in prayer, the participants bowed in unison, seeking blessings for peace, prosperity, and unity.

The sense of togetherness was palpable, with families, neighbors, and friends coming together to celebrate the festival after a month of fasting and reflection.

The occasion also saw the exchange of Eid greetings, with people embracing each other, wishing peace, joy, and prosperity for the year ahead.

Local leaders and dignitaries joined in the celebrations, offering their prayers and extending their warm wishes to the people. The stadium grounds were adorned with colorful decorations, reflecting the spirit of Eid, and a sense of festivity filled the air.

As is customary during Eid, the faithful also gave zakat (charitable donations) to help those in need, reinforcing the values of compassion and generosity that are central to the celebration.

In Tamil Nadu's Coimbatore, people gathered at the Islamiyah Matriculation Higher Secondary School on Monday morning to offer namaz, marking the end of the holy month of Ramzan.

The crescent moon signalled the end of Ramzan the night before, and millions of Muslims across the country gathered in mosques and prayer grounds on Monday morning to offer Namaz in celebration of Eid ul-Fitr.

The air was filled with joy and unity as communities came together in prayer, marking a moment of gratitude and reflection.

From bustling city centers to peaceful rural towns, the spirit of togetherness and devotion was palpable as families, friends, and neighbors shared in the festivities.

With heartfelt prayers for peace and prosperity, today's celebrations exemplified the essence of Eid - a time for renewal, charity, and compassion.

On the last day of Ramadan, markets were busy with shoppers making their purchases. Women shopped for burqas and salwar suits, while men purchased kurtas and pyjamas.

After the evening namaz on the last day of Ramzan, markets remained open late into the night.

Across various cities, including Delhi, Mumbai, and Bhopal, Eid celebrations have taken on diverse forms, from grand prayer gatherings at historical mosques like Jama Masjid and Fatehpuri Masjid to peaceful protests at places like Eidgah in Bhopal.

Eid-ul-Fitr, which means "Festival of Breaking the Fast," is celebrated at the conclusion of Ramadan, the Islamic holy month of fasting.

After a month of abstaining from food, drink, and other physical needs during daylight hours, Eid marks a time of festivity, where Muslims express their gratitude for the strength and patience shown during Ramadan.

Eid reinforces the values of charity, kindness, and compassion. In addition to giving Zakat, many people choose to help others by providing meals, clothing, and support to those less fortunate, reflecting the Islamic principles of empathy and care for others. (ANI)

