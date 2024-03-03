Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], March 3 (ANI): The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) and the Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) will commence the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) Class 10 board exams 2024 from Monday.

Kerala SSLC exams 2024 will begin with the first language Part 1 paper, including Malayalam, Tamil, Kannada, Urdu, Gujarati, Additional English, Additional Hindi, Sanskrit (academic), Sanskrit Oriental, Arabic (academic), and Arabic Oriental.

Also Read | Gujarat Shocker: Minor Girl Allegedly Raped by 12-Year-Old Boy in Jahangirpura, Probe On.

The Meghalaya Board will hold its English paper on March 4.

A total of 2,955 exam centres have been aranged across the state, with a further 9 in Lakshadweep and 7 in the Gulf region, with the combined figure coming to 2,971.

Also Read | Viksit Bharat 2047: Council of Ministers Brainstorm on Vision Document, Detailed Action Plan for Next Five Years, Say Sources (See Pics).

As many as 4,27,105 students fall under the regular category. Evaluation will take place from April 3 to April 20, in 2 phases.

Kerala SSLC board exams 2024 will be conducted till March 25.

Results for SSLC exams are expected to be published in the second week of May.

According to officials, among the examinees registered and enlisted, 1,43,557 are from government schools, 2,55,360 from aided schools, and 28,188 from unaided schools.

Additionally, 630 students from the Gulf region and 285 from Lakshadweep will also take the exams.

Kerala Public Education Minister V Sivankutty said all necessary arrangements and preparations have been made for the smooth conduct of the SSLC examination.

Kerala's draft curriculum framework for school education presented by Education Minister V Sivankutty proposed multiple and semester exams, and career guidance centres for Classes 11 and 12. The draft Kerala Curriculum Framework also recommended making two languages compulsory for the two classes.

Moreover, the Kerala government compiled the deleted portions from the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks to create a new textbook for students of Classes 11 and 12.

The Education Minister claimed that the Council omitted important parts from the syllabus for these classes. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)