New Delhi [India], Aug 8 (ANI): The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DG), Civil Aviation Ministry senior officials, Airports Authority of India, and Air Navigation Service members will meet in Delhi on Saturday over the crash-landing of an Air India Express flight in Kozhikode on Friday.

The meeting is scheduled to take place at Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan.

"We have started our investigation, Aircraft Accident Investigation BureAU (AAIB) team has reached the crash site," said DGCA.

Meanwhile, two special relief flights from Delhi and one from Mumbai for rendering humanitarian assistance to all the passengers and the family members of the Air India Express crash-landing incident reached Kozhikode on Saturday.

At least 18 people including two pilots have lost their lives in the incident. However, the four-cabin crew members are safe, said the Air India Express in a statement. The injured are admitted to hospitals in Malappuram and Kozhikode, as per the state government officials.

An Air India Express plane carrying 190 passengers including 10 infants skidded while landing at Karipur Airport in Kozhikode on Friday evening. (ANI)

