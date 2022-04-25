Alappuzha (Kerala), Apr 25 (PTI) Kerala Police on Monday recorded the arrest of two RSS workers, who were apprehended with weapons from Mannachery near here the previous night.

Police said they have recorded the arrest of Sumesh alias Bittu and Sreenath, two RSS workers, and recovered a machete and registered a case under the Arms Act.

"The local SDPI councillor and his friend have given a complaint that they were attacked by these RSS workers. The case has been registered based on their complaint," police told PTI.

Police said further investigation in the case is on.

Incidentally, the place where the duo were apprehended is very near to the region where SDPI state secretary K S Shan was hacked to death by a gang comprising mostly RSS workers on December 18 last year while he was returning home in Alappuzha.

