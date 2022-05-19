Kochi (Kerala) [India], May 19 (ANI): The Palarivattom Police on Thursday registered a case against Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President (KPCC) president K Sudhakaran over his 'dog with broken chain' remark against the state Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

On the complaint of one Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader Vinu Vincent, the police have registered the case under section 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot--if rioting be committed--if not committed) of the Indian Penal Code.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Left Democratic Front (LDF) Convenor EP Jayarajan had termed Sudhakaran's words "highly reprehensible" and ''vulgar", and said that "they are not even used by an ordinary politician".

The KPCC chief had used the slang 'the dog with a broken chain' against the CM while addressing the mediapersons (on Tuesday).

Notably, Jayarajan had demanded the arrest of Sudhakaran and had alleged it a "serious crime to insult a Chief Minister to spoil the atmosphere of peace" in the state. (ANI)

