Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 28 (ANI): The tracker dog 'Jerry', a Labrador Retriever, who was praised by the court for his help in solving a murder case, was conferred the commendation medal by Kerala Police Chief Anil Kant on Tuesday.

The police dog was earlier also honoured with the 'Best Tracker Dog' award in another case.

Kerala Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Manoj Abraham presented cash awards to police dog handlers Vishnu Shankar VS and Anoop MV. Battalion Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) P Prakash was also present on the occasion.

A court had appreciated Jerry for his contribution in solving the murder case of a housewife in Kadakkavur.

The Labrador Retriever had joined with Thiruvananthapuram rural police in 2016. During his five years of service, Jerry has assisted police in numerous cases, including three murder cases within Palode and Kilimanoor police station limits. (ANI)

