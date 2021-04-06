Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], April 6 (ANI): Kerala has registered a voter turnout of 14.87 per cent till 9:40 am on Tuesday in the single phase of the state Assembly polls, according to the Election Commission.

Voting to choose members of the 140-seat Kerala Legislative Assembly began on Tuesday.

Thermal scanners and sanitisers were in place outside the polling station.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan in Pinarayi, Kannur cast his vote in Pinarayi of Kannur.

The leader of the Opposition, Ramesh Chennitahal has cast his vote in Alappuzha's Harippad.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate from Palakkad Assembly constituency, 'Metroman' E Sreedharan cast his vote at a polling booth in Ponnani.

A total of 2.74 crore voters are set to exercise their franchise to decide the fate of 957 candidates in the fray. Voting will end at 6 pm.

According to Election Commission,the total electorate in the state includes 1,32,83,724 male voters, 1,41,62,025 female voters and 290 transgenders. These include 87,318 expatriate men, 6,086 women and 11 transgender people.

Security arrangements have tightened as Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and local police have been deployed in the state. Further, live monitoring and webcasting of more than 50 per cent of polling stations will also take place.

Kerala votes in a single-phase today with results scheduled to be announced on May 2. (ANI)

