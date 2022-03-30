Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 30 (PTI) Kerala on Wednesday recorded 438 fresh COVID-19 infections which raised the total caseload to 65,32,298.

Also Read | Vice President @MVenkaiahNaidu Calls for Fast-tracking Women’s Empowerment to Accelerate … – Latest Tweet by PIB India.

Also Read | Shocking Bestiality in Kerala: Pregnant Goat Raped, Killed by Three Men in Kanhangad.

The southern state also reported 21 deaths which raised the total fatalities in Kerala to 67,865, according to a government release.

Of the deaths, one was reported in the last 24 hours, 3 were those which occurred in the last few days but were not recorded due to late receipt of documents and 17 were designated as COVID-19 deaths after receiving appeals based on the new guidelines of the Centre and the directions of the Supreme Court, the release said.

With 562 more people recovering from the virus since Tuesday, the total recoveries in the state reached 64,60,147 and the active cases dropped to 3,410, the release said.

As many as 17,655 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

Among the 14 districts, Ernakulam recorded the highest with 100 cases, followed by Thiruvananthapuram (62) and Kottayam (58), the release said.

Of the new cases, 3 were from outside the state, 4 were health workers and 389 infected through contact with the source of it not being clear in 42, the release said.

There are currently 13,191 people under surveillance in various districts of the state and of those 12,920 are in home or institutional quarantine while 271 are admitted in hospitals, the release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)