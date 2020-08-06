Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], Aug 6 (ANI): Kerala on Thursday reported 1,298 new cases, the highest number of new positive cases being reported in a single day so far.

There were three COVID-19 related deaths taking the death toll to 97, said an official release of the state government.

Also Read | Sikkim: Water Level of Rangit River Rises (Watch Video): Live News Breaking And Coronavirus Updates on August 6, 2020.

Till now, 18,337 COVID-19 infected people have been cured in the State and 11,983 patients are still undergoing treatment at various hospitals. "There are currently 1,48,039 people under observation across the state, 1,36,602 at their home or institutional quarantine centers and 11,437 in hospitals. 1,390 persons were hospitalized today," it said. "A total of 25,205 samples were analyzed during the last 24 hours. A total of 9,08,355 samples have so far been sent for testing and the results of 6,346 samples are yet to come. As part of the Sentinel Surveillance, 1,32,306 samples collected from high public exposure groups and the results of 1,615 samples are still awaited," it added. There are 12 new hotspots while 16 were exempted taking the total number of hotspots in the State to 511. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)