Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 26 (PTI) Kerala reported 21,890 fresh COVID-19 cases, including 70 health workers, and 28 related deaths on Monday, taking the total caseload to 14.27 lakh and the toll to 5,138.

As many as 7,943 people were cured of the infection, taking the total number of recoveries to 11,89,267.

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said a total of 96,378 samples were tested on Monday, taking the overall number to 1,52,13,100.

The test positivity rate stood at 22.71 per cent,he said.

Among the districts Kozhikode reported the highest number of 3,251 cases, followed by Ernakulam with 2,515 and Malappuram with 2,455.

Thrissur and Thiruvananthapuram recorded 2,416 and 2,272 cases respectively.

"Out of those found infected today, 230 reached the state from outside while 20,088 contracted the disease from their contacts. The sources of infection of 1,502 people are yet to be traced.

Seventy health workers were also among the infected," the health department said in a release.

Vijayan said the new strains of the virus are being widely detected in the current wave of the pandemic and added that the health department was closely monitoring the situation.

"As per the latest report, the new strains spread in the first week of April in Kerala.

Studies show that the new strains, which spread faster, is there in 40 per cent of the affected people.

Experts have opined that these might have spread rapidly and more restrictions will be brought in such areas," Vijayan said in a press meet.

Currently, there are 2,32,812 people under treatment in the state.

There are 4,98,196 people under observation in the state, out of which 20,418 are in isolation wards of various hospitals.

There are currently 550 hot spots in the state. PTI

