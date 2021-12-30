Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], December 30 (ANI): Kerala reported 2,423 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, as per the health bulletin issued by the state government on Thursday.

During the last 24 hours, 2,879 people have recovered from the infection. While 15 people lost their lives to the deadly virus, taking the death toll to 47, 441 (149 deaths were added to the COVID-19 death list as per the new guidelines of the central government).

At present, there are 19, 835 active COVID-19 cases in the state.

A total of 58,459 samples were tested in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said. (ANI)

