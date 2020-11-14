Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 13 (ANI): A total of 5,804 new COVID-19 cases, 6,201 recoveries and 26 deaths were reported in Kerala on Friday.

According to the state government, the recoveries have gone up to 4,34,730. The state has 77,390 active cases and 1,822 persons have died due to the virus.

With 44,878 new COVID-19 infections reported in the last 24 hours, India's total cases have gone up to 87,28,795. (ANI)

