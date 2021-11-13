Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 13 (ANI): Kerala reported 6,468 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Saturday.

The positivity rate for the day stands at 8.99 per cent. 71,906 samples were tested during the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 6,468 people recovered from the infection while 23 succumbed to the deadly virus. 151 deaths newly certified as Covid deaths were also added as per guidelines of the Centre, taking the total deaths in the state to 35,685.

As per these guidelines issued by the Centre on directions of the Supreme Court, the deaths due to Covid which occurred before June 2021 and were not added to the state's covid death list then are now recorded in the death list.

There are currently 68,630 active Covid cases in the state, as per the government. (ANI)

