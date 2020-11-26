Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], November 25 (ANI): Kerala on Wednesday reported 6,491 new positive cases of COVID-19 and 26 deaths.

According to the state government, out of the total cases reported today 5,669 people were infected through contact transmission while the source of contact was not traceable in 633 patients and 64 medical personnel were among those infected.

The district-wise figures for the new positive cases are Kozhikode (833), Ernakulam (774), Malappuram (664), Thrissur (652), Alappuzha (546), Kollam (539), Palakkad (463), Thiruvananthapuram (461), Kottayam (450), Pathanamthitta (287), Kannur (242), Wayanad (239), Idukki (238) and Kasaragod (103). Of those diagnosed, 95 have travelled to the state from outside.

The district-wise numbers for the locally transmitted cases are Kozhikode (781), Ernakulam (566), Malappuram (628), Thrissur (634), Alappuzha (530), Kollam (536), Palakkad (255), Thiruvananthapuram (363), Kottayam (444), Pathanamthitta (220), Kannur (197), Wayanad (219), Idukki (201) and Kasaragod (95).

A total of 5,770 patients have recovered today, taking the total recoveries to 5,11,008 in the state. The death toll due to viral infection stands at 2,121 while the active cases stand at 65,106 in the state.

There are currently 3,14,676 people under isolation across various districts of the state - 2,98,616 under home or institutional quarantine while 16,060 in hospitals. A total of 1,853 persons were admitted to the hospitals today.

In the last 24 hours, 66,042 samples were tested while a total of 60,18,925 samples have been sent for testing till date.

There are 546 hotspots in Kerala. One place each in Kottayam, Ernakulam and Kollam districts were declared as hotspots today while thirteen areas were excluded. (ANI)

