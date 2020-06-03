India News | Kerala Reports 82 New Cases of COVID-19

Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], June 3 (ANI): Kerala on Wednesday reported 82 new cases of COVID-19 taking the total count of cases to 1,494.

The information was given by Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He said of the new cases, 53 had returned from abroad and 19 from other states.

Also Read | IIT-Ropar Ranked 47th in the Asia University Rankings 2020.

"At present, there are 1,494 cases in the state of which 632 are active," Vijayan said. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)