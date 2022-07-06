Kannur (Kerala), Jul 6 (PTI) A father-son duo from Assam who earned a living by collecting scrap here died on Wednesday in a suspected bomb blast, police said.

Also Read | BSE Odisha 10th Result 2022: 15-Year-Old Girl Sets Herself on Fire in Digapahandi Just Before Board Exam Results.

Fazal Haq (50) and his son Shaheedul, said to be in his 20s, died in the blast that happened at their residence in Mattannur near here while categorising the collected scrap, police said.

Also Read | Prophet Remark Row: Hindu Youth Thrashed in Bihar’s Arrah City for ‘Supporting’ Nupur Sharma.

"There were five people in the premises. But the father and son were inside a room categorising the scrap that was collected. The blast happened in the evening," police told PTI.

Police said no one else was injured. Inquest proceedings of the bodies are still underway, they added.

A senior police official from the district said they suspect the blast was due to a steel bomb, adding that an investigation was on.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)