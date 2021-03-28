Thiruvananthapuram, Mar 28 (PTI) Keralarecorded 2,216 fresh coronavirus cases, including 23 health workers on Sunday, pushing the total infection count to 11.17 lakh. As many as 1,853 people have been cured of the infections, taking the total recoveries to 10,88,522 as the active cases touched 24,582, Health Minister K K Shailaja said in a press release.

The virus caseload has mounted to 11,17,993.

In the last 24 hours ending 2 pm, 47,229 samples were sent for testing and the test positivity rate shot up to 4.69 per cent.

So far, 1.30 crore samples have been sent for testing.

The toll has gone up to 4579 with 12 more recent deaths being confirmed due to Covid, the release said.

Of the positive cases, 92 have come from outside the state and 1931 were infected through contact.

As many as 1,29,264 people are presently under observation in various districts, including 3872 in hospitals.

