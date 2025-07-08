Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], July 8 (ANI): Police detained Students' Federation of India (SFI) activists protesting against Kerala Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the premises of Kerala University on Tuesday.

The students entered the premises of Kerala University as they protested against Governor Rajendra Arlekar, alleging the 'saffronisation' of universities.

The police tried to bring the situation under control as the students entered the university premises. The visuals showed police officials with protective gear detaining the SFI activists while the protestors were seen sloganeering.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) MLA MV Govindan also arrived at the University campus.

The row began when SFI opposed the use of a picture of 'Bharat Mata' in an event at Kerala University.

The protestors were also agitated regarding the suspension of Vice Chancellor Mohanan Kunnummal. On July 2, the Governor appointed Ciza Thomas, Vice Chancellor of Kerala Digital University, as the Vice Chancellor-in-Charge of the University of Kerala.

Sharing an X post, Governor Arlekar wrote, "Hon'ble Governor as Chancellor has ordered that Dr. Ciza Thomas, VC, Kerala Digital University, shall exercise powers & perform duties of Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala, in addition to her normal duties from 3rd to 8th July 2025, during the absence of Dr. Mohanan Kunnummal."

Last month, SFI activists protested against the order in Kunnur University, forming a special committee to monitor university programmes for alleged anti-national content following strong opposition from syndicate members. The order was later withdrawn due to the opposition.

Tension erupted outside the university administration office during a syndicate meeting, with the SFI activists staging a protest holding banners that read, "This is not a branch; this is a university." The protesters attempted to barge into the office, triggering a brief commotion.

The majority of syndicate members voiced opposition to Vice Chancellor K K Saju's directive, prompting the V-C to announce its withdrawal during the meeting. (ANI)

