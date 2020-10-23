Kochi (Kerala) [India], October 23 (ANI): Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Friday said that UDF will observe November 1 as 'betrayal day' against the Centre and State governments. He said this in a press conference at Kochi after the UDF leadership meeting.

Ramesh Chennithala said, "November 1 will be observed as a Day of Betrayal. Ten persons from each ward will attend the protest. More than two lakh people in more than 20,000 wards will participate across the state."

Also Read | Electric Vehicle Policy: Delhi Govt Launches EV Policy Portal for Seamless Disbursement of Incentives, Buyers Will Receive Benefit in 3 Days.

The opposition leader said that the anti-people policies of the Centre and State governments have caused dissatisfaction and frustration among the people.

"The LDF government and the Modi government have completely disappointed the people. These governments are working to blow away every promise made to the people. Narendra Modi and Pinarayi Vijayan are working on the same path. There are many similarities between the two governments. These two rulers, the symbols of dictatorship, continue to suppress democratic rights and free expression," he said.

Also Read | 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe to Be Launched in India on November 3.

Speaking on Jose K Mani joining LDF, Chennithala said, "One party led by Jose K Mani merged with the LDF. The UDF has not even got a scratch from that. The CPIM will not be able to create a rift in the traditional areas of the UDF with the entry of Jose K. Mani into the LDF. CPIM will do whatever it takes to get two votes, forgetting all the old things."

Regarding alliance with other parties, Chennithala said, "UDF will not ally with parties outside. The alliance is only with the parties in the UDF."

MM Hassan, UDF Convenor said, "We observe the betrayal day with 6 demands. These are--CM Pinarayi Vijayan and Minister KT Jaleel, who have become the focal point of all scams and who are protecting and helping the accused in the gold smuggling case, should resign and face investigation. Cancel the backdoor illegal contract appointments made by the government. Make immediate appointments in vacant posts as per the PSC list."

"End the government's move to cut off the powers and funds of local bodies and halt development. The UDF declares its solidarity with the protesters on the issue as the government is protecting the policemen who are helping the murderers of two girls in Walayar. The government should ready to give them justice," the UDF Convenor said.

"Give justice to the family of the girl in Hathras. End violence and killings against Dalits, Adivasis and minorities in BJP-ruled states. Withdraw laws that harm farmers," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)