Kannur (Kerala) [India], April 3 (ANI): A war memorial of soldiers who laid down their lives in the line of duty was inaugurated in Mayyil town of Kannur district in Kerala on Monday.

The memorial was built near the Mayyil bus stand in Kannur and the initiative was undertaken by the ex-Servicemen Welfare Association, Mayyil.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Conviction Case: Congress Workers Stopped Outside Surat by Gujarat Police.

Kannur DSC Station Commander Colonel Lokendra Singh inaugurated the memorial.

The details of Paramveer Chakra awardees, two nine feet tall statues of fallen heroes, a model of INS Vikrant, names of 47 local warriors who laid down their lives, a model of cannon etc were inscribed on the memorial.

Also Read | Sheezan Khan Shares Memorable Moments with Tunisha Sharma on Insta, Calls Her a 'Fairy' in His Poem Penned for Her (Watch Video).

Senior military officers paid homage to the fallen heroes on the occasion and paid floral tributes.

The architects of the memorial- Havildar Harindran K Kutiatur, Murali Eramala, KC Devi, CP Saraswati, and Babu Panneri, were honoured at the function. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)