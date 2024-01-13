Thiruvananthapuram, Jan 13 (PTI) Kerala Youth Congress president Rahul Mamkootathil, who is currently in prison for allegedly leading violent attacks during a recent march, has sent a legal notice to CPI(M) state secretary M V Govindan for his alleged defamatory statement regarding the medical certificate which he had submitted at the court recently.

In the legal suit, Mamkootathil said if the Left leader doesn't tender an unconditional apology in a press conference within the next seven days, Rs one crore should be paid as compensation for the damage caused to him due to the "defamatory statements".

Terming the remarks as "baseless and false", he said Govindan had made the allegation with a "heinous intension" to tarnish his image.

Speaking at a programme in Taliparamba in Kannur district, CPI(M) state secretary, M V Govindan, had charged that the Youth Congress president had submitted a "fake medical certificate" to obtain bail early this week.

Responding to Govindan's allegations, the Leader of the Opposition in the assembly, V D Satheesan, challenged him to substantiate his allegations.

Mamkootathil was arrested by police from his house in Pathanamthitta on Tuesday for allegedly leading violent attacks during a recent march. A court had rejected his bail plea and remanded him to judicial custody later.

