Shimla, Dec 5 (PTI) Keylong in Lahaul and Spiti district received fresh snowfall and remained the coldest place in Himachal Pradesh at minus 3.5 degrees Celsius, the meteorological department said on Saturday.

Keylong witnessed 2 cm snowfall, Shimla Meteorological Centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

Kalpa in Kinnaur district recorded a low of zero degrees Celsius, he added.

The minimum temperature in Manali, Kufri and Dalhousie recorded at 5, 5.9 and 6.8 degrees Celsius respectively.

Shimla recorded a low of 7.6 degrees Celsius, Singh added. The highest temperature was recorded in Una at 26.6 degrees Celsius.

Meanwhile, the meteorological department has forecast rain and snowfall in the middle and high hills of Himachal Pradesh between Monday and Wednesday along with rain in plains and low hills on Tuesday.

