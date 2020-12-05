Mumbai, December 5: The Times group has decided to shut the Pune edition of ‘Mirror’, while it will relaunch “Mumbai Mirror” as a weekly. According to reports, both the editions - Mumbai Mirror and Pune Mirror will continue to be available on digital media. The first edition of Mumbai Mirror was published in 2005, and soon after Pune, Ahmedabad and Bangalore's edition were started.

The decision to shut down these editions was taken due to economic crisis erupted after COVID-19 Pandemic. Soon after the news broke on social media, newspaper readers expressed sadness. Mukesh Ambani in Talks With Times Group to Sell News Assets, Says Report; Reliance Denies It.

The Times Group in a statement said, “Sadly, just as the pandemic, lockdown and unprecedented economic crisis have laid low many great ideas and initiatives before they could fully take root, they came as a body blow for the still-young brand.”

Here Are Tweets of People Expressing Sadness on Decision by Times Group:

Mumbai mirror to be weekly and Mumbai mirror Pune is shutdown. Sad. Even after 6 months if these kind of things are happening. Not sure what on earth is improving as per GOI and mainstream media. — Navdeep Singh Sidhu (@Navdeep72085761) December 5, 2020

The @MumbaiMirror shut down is just hitting different. Started reading newspapers as a kid thanks to Mumbai Mirror bc it was easier for my tiny hands to flip through it compared to broadsheet papers🥺 — Siya (@siyachandrie) December 5, 2020

The group said that the newspaper industry has been among the hardest-hit in terms of revenues, it has been weighed down by an import duty that has added to newsprint costs. “Following months of discussions and deliberations, we have made this extremely difficult and painful decision to recalibrate our portfolio of publications,” It added.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 05, 2020 05:47 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).