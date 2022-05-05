Itanagar, May 5 (PTI) Admitting that out-of-turn promotions on officiating or ad-hoc basis in most of the state government departments have been in practice, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu on Thursday assured that all such promotions would be cancelled.

Speaking at the valedictory function of the two-day refresher training programme of engineers of all working departments of the state here, Khandu insisted that promotion should be strictly on basis of seniority and as per norms.

He informed that the chief secretary has been directed to compile a list of all such promotions in all government departments including the engineering departments and place it before the cabinet.

Till date the lists of 31 departments has been compiled and rest are in progress, he said.

Khandu appreciated the novel initiative of conducting a refresher training for all engineers from executive engineer level and above of every working department of the state. He suggested that the programme should be made into an annual event.

The chief minister further suggested that similar refresher trainings must be conducted for engineers from the junior engineer level too and assured support from the government side.

Terming engineers as the ‘architects' of future Arunachal Pradesh, Khandu said they are the ones who execute projects worth 60 per cent of the state budget.

“As I look at you, I am not looking at your faces but I am looking at 60 per cent of our state budget. You fail, the state collapses,” he commented.

Insisting on quality and timely completion of projects, the chief minister said it is the responsibility of each engineer to ensure that no one points a finger at the fraternity, department or the government.

“If you are honest in your dealings, abide by the rule book and maintain quality and timely execute a project, there will be no protests or any foot-march,” he said without mentioning anyone.

Talking about changing times and technology, Khandu mentioned the ongoing construction of tunnels by BRO in the state, which a decade earlier could not be even thought of.

He urged upon departments like PWD and RWD, which execute all major road projects in the state, to technically equip themselves to construct tunnels wherever feasible.

“I personally feel that tunnels are best option in a mountainous state like ours,” he said while cautioning that no matter what, the pristine environment of the state should not be disturbed.

