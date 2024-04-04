New Delhi [India], April 4 (ANI): In a key initiative to boost the party's prospects in the Lok Sabha polls, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday launched the party's nationwide door-to-door campaign to distribute the 'Guarantee Cards' which list 25 guarantees of the party.

The campaign was launched from the North-East Delhi parliamentary constituency.

Addressing a press conference after launching the campaign, Kharge said the Congress party was committed to providing "paanch nyay" with 25 guarantees, five guarantees for each "nyay".

The Congress president said that under this campaign, party workers will go door-to-door among all sections of people and distribute cards containing 25 guarantees.

He said these guarantees will be implemented if the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) forms the government at the Centre. "Unlike the BJP and Modi's guarantees, Congress implements everything it promises," he said.

He said the Congress-led UPA government introduced welfare schemes like the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA), the Food Security Act, Right to Information Act.

Kharge said the Modi government had "not fulfilled promises he had made" like generating two crore jobs every year, doubling the income of farmers or depositing Rs 15 lakh in every Indian's bank account after getting back the black money stashed in foreign banks.

Kharge said Congress has given "25 guarantees" under 'Yuva Nyay', 'Nari Nyay', 'Shramik Nyay', 'Kisan Nyay' and 'Bhagidari Nyay'.

Elaborating on the guarantees of the Congress, he said that 30 lakh government vacancies pending in various central government departments will be filled under 'Yuva Nyay'.

Besides, graduates will be provided an apprenticeship with a guarantee of Rs 1 lakh in the first year.

He said a government of INDIA bloc members will also make stringent laws to prevent paper leaks and promised better working rules for gig workers.

Kharge said a corpus fund of Rs 5,000 crore will be created for youth entrepreneurship.

Under 'Nari Nyay', one woman from every poor family will be given assistance of Rs 1 lakh annually. Besides, women will get 50 per cent reservation in government jobs.

The salary of Asha and mid-day meal workers will be increased, the Congress chief said.

Under Savitribai Phule Hostel Scheme, the Government of India will build at least one hostel for working women in all the district headquarters and the number of these hostels will be doubled across the country.

To improve the plight of daily wagers, the minimum daily wage will be fixed at Rs 400. Under the Right to Health for All, the poor will be given a health cover of Rs 25 lakh for free treatment, medicine, tests and surgery.

Under Kisan Nyay, a legal guarantee will be provided for the Minimum Support Price, which will be fixed according to Swaminathan Commission Recommendations.

There will be a direct transfer of money within 30 days in case of crop damage. A new import-export policy will be formulated which will watch the farmers' interests, he said.

The Congress chief said that as part of Bhagidhari Nyay, the 50 per cent cap on reservations will be removed through constitutional amendment.

"Besides, caste census will be carried out for effectively implementing social justice," he added.

Congress is fighting Lok Sabha polls in Delhi in alliance with Aam Aadmi Party. The party has also reached agreements in other parts of the country with some parties of the INDIA bloc. (ANI)

