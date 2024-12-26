Belagavi (Karnataka), Dec 26 (PTI) Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, who were here to take part in the centenary celebrations of the 1924 Indian National Congress session that was presided over by Mahatma Gandhi, are rushing to Delhi following the demise of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh, official and party sources said.

Both Kharge and Gandhi have left for Sambra Airport here and from where they will head to Delhi, they said.

The leaders earlier today attended the extended Congress Working Committee meeting in Belagavi as part of the centenary celebrations. They were scheduled to address a public meeting on December 27.

Manmohan Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, died in Delhi on Thursday night. He was 92.

Singh's death was announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences, Delhi, where he was admitted in the Emergency ward at around 8.30 PM in a critical condition.

