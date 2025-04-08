Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], April 8 (ANI): Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Lop (Lok Sabha) Rahul Gandhi, and CPP chairperson Sonia Gandhi participated in the prayers meet at the Sabarmati Ashram in Ahmedabad.

The Congress Working Committee meeting convened in Ahmedabad on Tuesday.

As the CWC meeting convened in Ahmedabad, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge launched a scathing attack on the BJP and said that attention is being diverted from the country's basic issues by creating "communal division."

At the opening ceremony of the AICC convention, Kharge said, "Today, attention is being diverted from the basic issues of the country by doing Communal Division. On the other hand, Oligarchic Monopoly is on the path of controlling the governance by capturing the resources of the country."

The Congress President further said that a "conspiracy" is being carried out in the nation regarding several national heroes, including that of bilateral ties between former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru and Sardar Vallabhai Patel.

Kharge said, "Friends, for the last many years, a well-planned conspiracy has been carried out regarding many national heroes.

"An atmosphere is being created against the Congress party, which has a glorious history of serving and fighting for the country for 140 years. This work is being done by those people who have nothing to show as their achievements. They have nothing to show as their contribution in the freedom struggle," he added.

Taking on the BJP, the Congress President stated that they are conspiring to show that Nehru and Patel were against each other, but to contrast, both leaders shared a good relationship.

He said, "They conspire to show the relationship between Sardar Patel and Pandit Nehru as if both the heroes were against each other. Whereas the truth is that they were two sides of the same coin. Many incidents and documents are witness to their cordial relationship. I would especially like to mention a speech by Sardar Patel at the Gujarat Vidyapeeth in 1937. At that time, Nehruji was the President of the Congress, and the youth of Gujarat wanted Nehruji to be called to campaign in the provincial elections." (ANI)

