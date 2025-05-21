Indore, May 21 (PTI) Union Minister G. Kishan Reddy on Wednesday accused Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge and senior leader Rahul Gandhi of making wrong statements against Indian interests regarding 'Operation Sindoor', launched after the Pahalgam terror attack.

Addressing workers at the BJP office in Indore, he said, while Operation Sindoor is being discussed all over the country, Congress leaders are making unfair comments against the Indian Army and the Government of India.

"Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge and senior party leader Rahul Gandhi are making wrong statements against Indian interests regarding 'Operation Sindoor," he said.

Reddy also said that "external and internal" forces are active to stop the pace of progress of India, which is trying to become the world's economic superpower under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

During the tenure of the previous Congress-led government, Pakistan's intelligence agency ISI was active in big cities like Delhi, Mumbai and Hyderabad and terrorists used to trigger bomb blasts, however, the Narendra Modi government has stopped such incidents across the country.

"When Congress was in power, whenever there was a terrorist bomb blast in India at the behest of Pakistan, people used to mourn and take out candle marches. Everyone from the government to the public used to think that God had written all this in their fate.

"After Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister, India's attitude towards terrorism has changed. Indian armed forces have started avenging terrorist incidents and destroying terrorist bases in Pakistan one by one," he said

Even after the Pahalgam terror attack, the armed forces destroyed nine terrorist bases in Pakistan (under Operation Sindoor) by launching attacks from India and eliminating about 100 terrorists.

Reddy inaugurated a photo exhibition marking the 300th birth anniversary of Devi Ahilyabai, the ruler of the former Holkar dynasty of Indore. The exhibition has been set up at the BJP office in the city.

Describing Devi Ahilyabai as an efficient administrator, he said she had done many remarkable works for protecting Sanatan Dharma, women's empowerment, and social justice.

