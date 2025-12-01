New Delhi [India], December 1 (ANI): Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Monday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his pre-winter session appeal for "no drama, only delivery" in Parliament, accusing the government of continuously trampling parliamentary decorum and the parliamentary system for the past 11 years.

In a post on X, the Rajya Sabha Leader of Opposition (LoP) highlighted the rushed passage of legislation, noting that in the last monsoon session of Parliament, 12 bills were passed in haste, with some in less than 15 minutes and without discussion.

He pointed to legislation such as GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and so-called "anti-farmer black laws" as examples of the government bulldozing bills through Parliament.

"On the first day of the Winter Session, instead of addressing the key issues before Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji has once again delivered his "dramabazi delivery"! The reality is that the government has been continuously trampling parliamentary decorum and the parliamentary system for the past 11 years, and the long list of such instances is well-known," his post read.

"In the last Monsoon Session alone, at least 12 BILLS were passed in haste, some in less than 15 minutes and some without any discussion at all. The entire country has previously witnessed how you bulldozed anti-farmer black laws, GST, the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, and such bills through Parliament in a frantic rush!" his post added.

The Congress chief also criticised the government's handling of key issues like the Manipur situation, noting that the administration remained silent until the opposition brought a no-confidence motion and further accused the government of ignoring the deaths of Booth Level Officers (BLOs) under pressure during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.

Kharge asserted that the opposition would continue to raise critical issues, including allegations of 'vote theft', and urged the BJP to "end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people."

"In this very Parliament, when the Manipur issue was raised, you remained silent until the opposition brought a no-confidence motion. SIR, BLOs are continuously losing their lives due to the workload in the process. The opposition wants to prioritise issues including 'vote theft', and we will continuously raise them in Parliament," he stated.

"The BJP should now end this drama of distraction and engage in debate in Parliament on the real issues facing the people. The truth is that the common man is struggling with unemployment, inflation, economic inequality, and the looting of the country's precious resources, while those in power are playing the game of dramabazi in the arrogance of authority," his post added.

The Congress chief's remark comes against the backdrop of PM Modi's address ahead of the winter session of parliament, calling on opposition parties to focus on delivering a productive session for the people.

Taking a jibe at the Opposition, he said they appear "unsettled" due to the recent defeat in the Bihar elections. He called upon them to put aside differences and work to ensure that sound policies and laws are passed in parliament, so as not to repeat the washout of the monsoon session.

"I would request that everyone think about the issues at hand. There are a lot of places for doing drama; whoever wants to do drama can do it. Yaha drama nahi, delivery honi chahiye (There should be delivery here, no drama). Whoever wants to say slogans, the whole country is there; you have already said it during the defeat of the Bihar elections. But here the emphasis should be on policy, not slogans," PM Modi said ahead of the winter parliament session.

"It is possible that negativity can work in politics but ultimately, positive thinking is needed for nation-building. Negativity should be kept aside, and nation-building should be the focus," he added. (ANI)

