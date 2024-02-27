Chandigarh, Feb 27 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Tuesday announced setting up of a police commissionerate for Jhajjar district, making it the fourth one in the state, and all in the National Capital Region (NCR).

Making the announcement in the state assembly, Khattar said police commissionerate has already been established in the three Haryana districts which fall in NCR - Faridabad, Gurugram and Sonipat.

Also Read | Lok Sabha Elections 2024: AAP Announces Four Candidates from Delhi, One from Haryana for LS Polls; Check Complete List (Watch Video).

"I announce that for Jhajjar district too, police commissionerate will be formed," he said, replying to the debate on budget estimates.

The announcement to have a commissionerate in Jhajjar comes close on the heels of the murder of Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) state president Nafe Singh Rathee in Bahadurgarh in Jhajjar on Sunday, with opposition parties targeting the government on the law and order front.

Also Read | Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh Sexual Harassment Case: Delhi’s Rouse Avenue Court Lists Matter for Clarification on Framing Charges of Former WFI Chief.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, announced waiver of interest and penalty on certain crop loans and did not hike taxes as he presented a Rs 1.89 lakh crore budget for 2024-25 financial year.

The chief minister said during past 10 years, his government has initiated several development works.

He said the opposition is in the habit of criticising and has claimed there is nothing in budget and debt is rising.

Taking a jibe at the opposition, he said, "Jinke khud ke khate kharab hain, woh humse hisab liya karte hai (Those whose accounting is bad are asking for accounts from me)."

He also said constructive criticism is the opposition's role but criticism for the sake of criticism is what they do.

"We had said we will talk of development and check wasteful expenditure and we have ensured development," he said.

Khattar said the BJP-led government has undertaken equitable development, and pointing to the Congress benches, while adding, "as against the culture of development being limited to a particular pocket".

He said many opposition friends said they thought it is an election year and budget will be populist.

"I want to be clear that we prepare budget keeping in view the people's needs and not elections in mind," he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)