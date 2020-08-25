Chandigarh, Aug 25 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Khattar is stable and maintaining his vital parameters, said a health bulletin on Tuesday, a day after he tested positive for coronavirus.

Khattar is admitted to Gurgaon's Medanta Hospital for treatment.

Also Read | Rs 2,000 Currency Notes Were Not Printed in 2019-20: RBI Annual Report.

The chief minister has been maintaining his vital parameters like pulse, respiration, blood pressure, according to the bulletin.

“His general condition is stable and he is comfortable,” it said.

Also Read | Pulwama Terror Attack: JeM’s Maulana Masood Azhar, Brothers Gave Directions to Terrorists, Says NIA.

It said 66-year-old Khattar had developed fever and body ache three days ago after which he tested positive for COVID-19.

He was admitted to the Gurgaon hospital around 2.30 am last night.

Khattar was examined by a COVID care team led by Dr Sushila Kataria.

Earlier in the day, Haryana BJP president Om Prakash Dhankar spoke to Khattar over the phone.

Khattar's test report came on Monday, six days after he attended a meeting with Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, who was later found coronavirus positive.

Dhankar said it was a matter of happiness when Khattar informed him over the phone that he was feeling better.

“I spoke to the CM over the phone to enquire about his well-being. The chief minister said he had a sound sleep in the night and was feeling better. For us, this is a matter of happiness,” said Dhankar in a tweet while wishing Khattar a speedy recovery.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh, Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal were among the leaders who wished Khattar a speedy recovery.

During the day, Khattar also put out a few tweets, wishing noted wrestler Vinesh Phogat on her birthday and wishing a speedy recovery to his minister Mool Chand Sharma, who also tested positive for coronavirus.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)