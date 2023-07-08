Lucknow, Jul 8 (PTI) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said the Khelo India and Fit India movements brought a "new revolution" to the country by providing a "new platform to young and talented players".

Adityanath was speaking at a programme held at the Lok Bhavan here to distribute appointment letters to 227 constables selected by the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board under the 'skilled player' quota, an official statement issued here said.

Also Read | PM Modi in Rajasthan: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Inaugurates Projects Worth Over Rs 24,300 Crore in Bikaner (Watch Video).

He said the mandate of the Personnel Department has been amended to facilitate the police recruitment process considering the passion of young athletes.

The Uttar Pradesh Police has selected 479 players in the past year -- the highest so far to be inducted into the police force, the statement quoted Adityanath as saying.

Also Read | Drug Racket Busted in Mizoram: Heroin Worth Over Rs 7 Crore Seized, 8 Arrested in Aizawl.

Lalit Upadhyay, Arjuna award recipient and part of the team that won the bronze medal in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, was recently appointed as Deputy Superintendent of Police, the statement said.

Vijay Yadav, who bagged a bronze medal in the 2020 Commonwealth Games bronze, has been appointed as Deputy Tehsildar, it added.

Referring to the Khelo India and Fit India movements, Adityanath said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a healthy competition has begun across the country, instilling more enthusiasm among the youth for sports and athletics.

He said the work to build sports grounds in every village panchayat is underway at a war footing, adding that the Revenue Department is conducting land exchanges to establish sports grounds near village schools to ensure that children do not have to play on the streets.

"The construction of mini sports stadiums at the block level is currently in the first phase. Moreover, a stadium is being constructed in each district," Adityanath said.

To promote curiosity towards sports among the youth of the state, various programmes are being conducted, including the formation of youth welfare committees and women welfare committees in every village panchayat, he added.

"Sports kits have been provided so far to 65,000 youth and women welfare committees across the entire state and various efforts are being made to enhance the facilities for athletes," Adityanath said. He also mentioned that Uttar Pradesh is the first state in the country to honour Tokyo and Paralympic athletes with cash rewards.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)