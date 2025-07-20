Palghar, Jul 20 (PTI) Police have arrested a man wanted for kidnapping a person and robbing him of his gold jewellery and car three months ago in Maharashtra's Palghar district, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred near Uplat-Kalbatpada on April 20 when the 38-year-old victim from Wada was travelling in the car.

As he halted his vehicle briefly, three unidentified assailants on a motorcycle intercepted him, forcibly entered his car and abducted him, Talasari police station's senior inspector Ajay Gorad said.

"The victim was pushed into his own car, robbed of his gold chain, ring and cash, and later dumped near the Kalyan bypass in Bhiwandi. The assailants fled the scene with his car after committing the crime," he said.

An FIR was registered on April 22 under sections 309(4) (robbery) and 140(3) (kidnapping or abducting in order to murder or for ransom, etc) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita based on the victim's complaint.

On May 5, the police arrested one of the accused, Vishal Dattatreya Tandale (29), from Ambegaon in Pune.

"We recovered the stolen property from him, which included the victim's gold ornaments and car collectively valued at Rs 5,05,360," Gorad said.

Acting on a tip-off, the police traced and arrested another accused, Sameer Mahadev Jadhav, also from Ambegaon in Pune, on Friday, he said.

During interrogation, it came to light that Jadhav was previously involved in at least 10 crimes, including murder, attempt to murder, armed robbery, causing grievous injuries and illegal possession of arms, the official said.

Search was still on for the third accused, he added.

