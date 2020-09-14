Amritsar (Punjab) [India], September 14 (ANI): Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee staged a protest in Amritsar on Monday against recent agriculture ordinances passed by the Union Cabinet.

"For the next two days, we will be protesting. Those who are saying the ordinances will help the farmers are lying. On the contrary, we will become the pawns of corporates. We appeal to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to listen to us. And request to all the farmers throughout the country to come out and stand against these ordinances," said state general secretary (Committee) Sarwan Singh Pandher.

"Sonia and Rahul Gandhi have not spoken anything on this issue. We request al the opposition parties to come out openly against the bill in the Parliament," he added.

This comes after three ordinances were promulgated to usher in agricultural reforms for raising the income of the farmers and giving them more freedom to sell their produce. Besides Punjab, farmer protests have been witnessed in Haryana.

On June 5, President Ram Nath Kovind had promulgated three ordinances.

The President promulgated Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion & Facilitation) Ordinance 2020, Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Ordinance 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Ordinance Act, 2020. (ANI)

