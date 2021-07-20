Agartala, July 20 (PTI) Kishor Barman was on Tuesday appointed as general secretary of the BJP in Tripura.

Barman, who hails from Tripura, was appointed as the general secretary soon after he arrived in the northeastern state on Tuesday, a statement issued by the party said.

Earlier, he had worked in various roles including national general secretary of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and as the partys organising general secretary in north Bengal.

"I have been entrusted with the responsibility in my favourite positionbooth level works. I am feeling good about the new responsibility and new challenge. Now, I have the opportunity to work in my state under the guidance of senior leaders of the party," Barman told reporters after arriving here.

Congratulating Barman on his new assignment, Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on his official social media platform, "Warm greetings to Shri Kishor Barman for being appointed as the General Secretary of BJP Tripura. His commitment & hard work will strengthen the party's efforts to take the message of the developmental works undertaken by the state government to the 37 lakh people of the state."

Barman, who has a Master's Degree in Bengali from Tripura University, had worked as a dedicated Karyakarta of the BJP in several states. He returned to Tripura after 14 years, party sources said.

On July 18, BJP national president J.P. Nadda in a tweet had said that Barman had performed his responsibilities in various positions with full devotion. Now, he will work for the party in Tripura.

Dr. Manik Saha, president of the BJPs Tripura unit, said Barman will take the party to new heights since he has a strong background in organisational works.

