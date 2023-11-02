Jammu, Nov 2 (PTI) Kishtwar SSP Khalil Poswal met the family members of armless archer Sheetal Devi -- the first Indian woman to win three medals at the Hangzhou Asian Para Games -- as a gesture of recognition and appreciation for her outstanding achievements, officials said.

Sheetal (16) who holds her bow with foot, defied all odds to win multiple gold medals and a silver medal for India at the Asian Para Games.

Also Read | Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Defying ED Summons, Arvind Kejriwal Takes Part in Election Roadshow in Singrauli.

Earlier this week, she clinched the gold medal at the women's individual compound and the compound mixed team event, and a silver at the women's doubles compound event.

During his visit, the Senior Superintendent of Police expressed his heartfelt congratulations to Sheetal's parents, recognising their unwavering support and encouragement in her journey.

Also Read | Mahua Moitra Cash-for-Query Case: Instead of Answering Questions, TMC MP Walked Out To Divert Attention From Real Issue, Says Panel Chairperson Vinod Sonkar (Watch Video).

He commended Sheetal's resilience and determination, highlighting her as a shining example of what can be achieved through dedication and passion.

The SSP further said Sheetal's achievements serves as a source of motivation for the aspiring athletes in Kishtwar and beyond.

It showcases that an individual can overcome challenges and achieve greatness with hard work and determination, he added.

The SSP's visit underscored Kishtwar Police's commitment to celebrate and honour local talent, officials said.

It was a moment of pride and celebration for the entire community, emphasising the importance of sports and the potential it holds in empowering individuals and communities, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)