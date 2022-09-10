Kochi (Kerala) [India], September 10 (ANI): Churches of Kochi on Saturday extended their support to the fishermen protesting at Vizhinjam in Thiruvananthapuram against the construction of Adani port by forming a human chain.

Churches under Kochi-Alappuzha Archdiocese formed the human chain with the support of locals in a length of 17.5 km for 30 minutes. Thousands of protestors took part in this protest.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: Uproar in Kaushambi After Word 'Utkala Banga' Found Missing From National Anthem in Class 5 Books.

"It is the solidarity to the protest at Vizhinjam. Their request is genuine. Fishermen are asking the Kerala Government to stop the construction works of the Vizhinjam port for the time being and make a scientific study on the impact of the port construction," said Jacob G Palackappilly, Deputy Secretary General of Kerala Catholic Bishops' Council (KCBC).

He said that seashores are badly affected by the construction of the port.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 7-Year-Old Girl Abducted, Raped by Neighbour in Ballia; Accused Arrested.

"The seashore, especially in Vizhinjam, Shankhumukham, and Valiyathura areas are badly affected by the construction of this port and the fishermen are asking the government to stop for some time and conduct a scientific study. That is the important demand that protestors are making to the government," Palackappilly further said.

"All the Catholic churches in Kerala support the protestors at Vizhinjam. This human chain is in the significance of that support," he added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)