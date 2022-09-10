Ballia (UP), Sep 10 (PTI) A seven-year-old girl studying in Class II was allegedly raped by a man of her village here in Ballia, police said on Saturday.

Rohit Chauhan, 25, was arrested and sent to jail, police said.

Also Read | Assam Shocker: Man Murders 42-Year-Old Woman, Later Has Sex With Corpse; Arrested.

Chahan took the girl to his house on his bike on Monday and raped her there, said Station House Officer, Nagra Police Station, Devendra Nath Dubey.

A case was registered on Friday against Chauhan under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the family's complaint, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)